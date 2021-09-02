Talasani launches 'GST' movie theatrical trailer

'G S T (God Saithan Technology)' is a film being produced by Komari Janaya Naidu under the banner of "Tholu Bommala Sithralu". The film is directed by Komari Janakiram. The film's theatrical trailer was launched by Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.



Speaking on the occasion, Talasani said, "The title and concept of the film was very good." He congratulated the whole unit of the film for making a wonderful film.

Swati Mandal says, I thank Cinematography minister for releasing our trailer. If you look at the poster, everyone will think it is a horror movie but it includes love, comedy, romance, horror, suspense and thriller. 'GST' is coming with a new point. Special thanks to the director who gave me opportunity.

Anand Krishna, Ashok, Venkat, Nandu, Swatimandal, Anchor Indu, Pooja Suhasini, Vani are the remaining cast.