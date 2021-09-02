  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Talasani launches 'GST' movie theatrical trailer

Talasani launches GST movie theatrical trailer
x

Talasani launches 'GST' movie theatrical trailer

Highlights

‘G S T (God Saithan Technology)’ is a film being produced by Komari Janaya Naidu under the banner of "Tholu Bommala Sithralu".

'G S T (God Saithan Technology)' is a film being produced by Komari Janaya Naidu under the banner of "Tholu Bommala Sithralu". The film is directed by Komari Janakiram. The film's theatrical trailer was launched by Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Speaking on the occasion, Talasani said, "The title and concept of the film was very good." He congratulated the whole unit of the film for making a wonderful film.

Swati Mandal says, I thank Cinematography minister for releasing our trailer. If you look at the poster, everyone will think it is a horror movie but it includes love, comedy, romance, horror, suspense and thriller. 'GST' is coming with a new point. Special thanks to the director who gave me opportunity.

Anand Krishna, Ashok, Venkat, Nandu, Swatimandal, Anchor Indu, Pooja Suhasini, Vani are the remaining cast.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X