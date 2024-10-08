Tamannaah busy with final schedule of ‘Odela 2’

Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to captivate audiences with a never-before-seen avatar in the much-anticipated sequel Odela 2. Collaborating with Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks, the film is directed by Ashok Teja and serves as a follow-up to the 2021 hit Odela Railway Station. This time, Tamannaah takes on the role of Shiva Shakthi, a Naga Sadhu, marking a bold new chapter in her acting career.

The final shooting schedule is currently underway in the heart of Odela village. Launched with the blessings of Mahadev in the sacred city of Kashi, Odela 2 is now filming key sequences at the iconic Odela Mallanna temple. The local community's warmth and support have added a special charm to the production, with extensive filming taking place in authentic, picturesque locations.

The film's cast, including Tamannaah, Murali Sharma, Hebah Patel, and Yuva, are actively involved in the shoot. Tamannaah, in particular, expressed her excitement about portraying a Naga Sadhu and filming in Odela for the first time, appearing at ease in her character’s intense look. The makers have also extended their gratitude to the villagers of Odela for their unwavering support.

With Sampath Nandi’s supervision, Odela 2 promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience filled with emotional depth and high-octane action. The talented team behind the film includes Ajaneesh Loknath as the music composer, top cinematographer Soundarrajan, and art director Rajeev Nair, all working together to bring this vision to life.