Tamannaah to host 'Master Chef' Telugu version

Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia 

Milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia is going to make her appearance on a TV show soon. Surprisingly, the actress will be taking part in the show as a host. Tamannaah is looking forward to host the Master Chef Telugu version for Gemini TV.

Milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia is going to make her appearance on a TV show soon. Surprisingly, the actress will be taking part in the show as a host. Tamannaah is looking forward to host the Master Chef Telugu version for Gemini TV. After making her debut on OTT this year, she will also test her luck on TV.

Sun Network apparently bagged the rights of the show and they are adapting it to Telugu and Tamil languages. If the reports are true, the Tamil version will be hosted by Vijay Sethupathi. Prithviraj Sukumaran is in consideration for the Malayalam version and Sudeep is in talks for the Kannada version.

On the other hand, Tamannah is waiting for the release of her Telugu film That is Mahalakshmi. She is also a part of Seetimaarr, starring Gopichand in the lead.

