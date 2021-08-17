  • Menu
Tamannaah's next on Netflix

Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the few heroines who made her debut on digital platforms. The actress was seen in the web series, November Story and 11th Hour. The actress is currently working on a couple of interesting projects, of which, a film will be released directly on Netflix. The film is titled Plan A Plan B.

"What are your future plans? Don't think too much because Plan A Plan B is coming to @netflix_in soon. Can't wait for you to watch it." shared Tamaanaah on social media and also shared a couple of pictures from the sets of the movie.

The movie will also mark the digital debut of Riteish Deshmukh.

"Excited to make my digital debut with Netflix. Can't wait for you all to catch our new film Plan A Plan B, coming soon. See Ya!!" Wrote Ritesh Deshmukh.

