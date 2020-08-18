Tamil film 'Andhra' to focus on red sanders smuggling

It's about a year since the Sukumar-directed Telugu film 'Pushpa' has been in the news for its theme and the total change in the get-up of its protagonist, Allu Arjun, known as the 'Stylish Star'. The film was to take a close look at the red sanders smuggling menace in the Rayalaseema region, especially those districts bordering the northern part of Tamil Nadu.

However, a report in Tamil daily Dinamalar says that a total newcomer team is helming a film on the same theme. Directed by a Film Institute student, Vinoba the film, titled 'Andhra' is to take a ringside view of who are the people involved, its network and how villagers who go for manual labour jobs get involved in smuggling this precious timber. The team has already shot in many actual locales in Tamil Nadu and also in the bordering areas adjoining Andhra Pradesh.

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the Telugu mega venture as it was originally scheduled to be released during Diwali in three languages. This Tamil film too may face release problems but with OTT platforms taking a favourable view of Chennai movies, one cannot be surprised if they take that route.