Tantra's first song Dheere Dheere released by Payal Rajput and Anasuya

'Tantra' starring Ananya Nagalla, Dhanush Raghumudri, Saloni, Temper Vamsi and Meesala Laxman in lead roles. First song release from this film directed by Srinivas Gopishetty, produced by Naresh Babu P, Ravi Chaitanya under First Copy Movies and B The Way Films banners.

Director Srinivas Gopishetty said on this occasion: The first look we released earlier got a very good response. Later the teaser also got an amazing response. Everyone who has seen the teaser is giving positive comments and appreciating that the concept is different, which gives us good encouragement. The trailer is also going to be released very soon. More interesting elements are revealed in the trailer. Our producers Naresh Babu and Ravi Chaitanya have been very helpful in making arrangements as soon as asked without compromising anywhere. Anurag Kulkarni, who has sung many wonderful songs in the past, singing this song is a plus for the song. The director expressed his special thanks to Payal Rajput and Anasuya who released this song despite being very busy with their works.

Producers say: We are very excited by the response to the first-look and teaser. Similarly, the audience's acceptance should be on our Tantra movie, and to make the movie a good success. He also thanked Payal Rajput and Anasuya for releasing this song.

Actors:

Ananya Nagalla, Dhanush Raghumudri, Saloni, Temper Vamsi, Meesala Laxman, Kushalini, Manoj Mutyam, Sarath Barigela

Technicians:

Written and Directed by : Srinivas Gopishetty

Production: First Copy Movies, Be The Way Films, Vizag Film Factory

Producers : Naresh Babu P, Ravi Chaitanya

Co-producer : Tej Palli

DOP : Sairam Uday, Vijay Bhaskar Saddala

Art Director: Gurumurali Krishna

Editor : S B Uddhav

Music : R R Dhrivan

Sound Design: Jyoti Chetiya

Sound Mixing: Shyamal Sikder

VFX: A Naveen

DI Colorist: P V B Bhushan

Lyrics: Alaraju

Digital Media : Digital Dukanam

P R O : Madhu VR