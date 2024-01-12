Live
- Eminent biophysicist G N Ramachandran truly deserved a Nobel: Former CSIR chief Mande
- Bhogi Pongal 2024: Important traditions you must know about the South India’s festival
- Amazon's Audible Layoff its Workforce by 5 percent
- National Youth Day 2024: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, SMS to share on Vivekananda Jayanti
- Four gift ideas to celebrate an eco-friendly Lohri and Makar Sankranti
- New insights into fungal infections can lead to better treatments
- Tantra's first song Dheere Dheere released by Payal Rajput and Anasuya
- Salman Khan: My only job is to entertain people
- ‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar Faruqui gets emotional as his sister Amrin Shaikh enters the house
- PM Modi says India's mood & style today 'youthful', urges youngsters to dilute dynastic politics
Just In
Tantra's first song Dheere Dheere released by Payal Rajput and Anasuya
'Tantra' starring Ananya Nagalla, Dhanush Raghumudri, Saloni, Temper Vamsi and Meesala Laxman in lead roles.
'Tantra' starring Ananya Nagalla, Dhanush Raghumudri, Saloni, Temper Vamsi and Meesala Laxman in lead roles. First song release from this film directed by Srinivas Gopishetty, produced by Naresh Babu P, Ravi Chaitanya under First Copy Movies and B The Way Films banners.
Director Srinivas Gopishetty said on this occasion: The first look we released earlier got a very good response. Later the teaser also got an amazing response. Everyone who has seen the teaser is giving positive comments and appreciating that the concept is different, which gives us good encouragement. The trailer is also going to be released very soon. More interesting elements are revealed in the trailer. Our producers Naresh Babu and Ravi Chaitanya have been very helpful in making arrangements as soon as asked without compromising anywhere. Anurag Kulkarni, who has sung many wonderful songs in the past, singing this song is a plus for the song. The director expressed his special thanks to Payal Rajput and Anasuya who released this song despite being very busy with their works.
Producers say: We are very excited by the response to the first-look and teaser. Similarly, the audience's acceptance should be on our Tantra movie, and to make the movie a good success. He also thanked Payal Rajput and Anasuya for releasing this song.
Actors:
Ananya Nagalla, Dhanush Raghumudri, Saloni, Temper Vamsi, Meesala Laxman, Kushalini, Manoj Mutyam, Sarath Barigela
Technicians:
Written and Directed by : Srinivas Gopishetty
Production: First Copy Movies, Be The Way Films, Vizag Film Factory
Producers : Naresh Babu P, Ravi Chaitanya
Co-producer : Tej Palli
DOP : Sairam Uday, Vijay Bhaskar Saddala
Art Director: Gurumurali Krishna
Editor : S B Uddhav
Music : R R Dhrivan
Sound Design: Jyoti Chetiya
Sound Mixing: Shyamal Sikder
VFX: A Naveen
DI Colorist: P V B Bhushan
Lyrics: Alaraju
Digital Media : Digital Dukanam
P R O : Madhu VR