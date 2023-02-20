Taraka Ratna's Mother cried heavily at Her Son's Dead Body

Yesterday, Tarakaratna's parents refrained from viewing their son's lifeless body, but today they arrived at the Film chamber to pay their last respects. The glass shield that covered the body was removed so that Taraka Ratna's mother, Sita, could touch her son one final time.

As Sita wept uncontrollably, her daughter Mohana Rupa tried to console her. Taraka Ratna's father, Nandamuri Mohana Krishna, also stood by his son's body with a sad expression on his face. The sight disturbed many of the people who were present in the vicinity.



Taraka Ratna's sudden death at the young age of 39, due to a heart attack, has caused great shock and grief throughout the film industry and the general public.

