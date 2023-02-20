Taraka Ratna's wife Alekhya Reddy has fallen ill

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, a 39-year-old actor-turned-politician, passed away on Saturday after battling for 23 days at a private hospital in Bengaluru. His funeral is scheduled to take place on February 20. His wife, Alekhya Reddy, is said to be in a state of shock and disturbance following the death of her husband. According to reports, she fell ill and hasn't eaten anything in the last two days while taking care of their two daughters and a son. The last rites are scheduled to take place on Monday evening.

Alekhya Reddy is a fashion designer and is said to be a close relative of Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy. Taraka Ratna and Alekhya fell in love during the shooting of Daya, where Alekhya worked as the costume designer. They got married in 2012 at a temple in Hyderabad against the decision of Tarak Ratna's parents, and no one from the Nandamuri family attended their wedding. However, a few years later, Tarak's parents accepted their marriage.



Taraka Ratna was the son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna, a cinematographer in Telugu cinema, and the grandson of Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao. He reportedly had plans to contest in next year's Assembly Elections.



Celebrities from the film industry like Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna have visited Taraka Ratna's Mokila residence to pay their respects.

