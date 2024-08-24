Live
Just In
Tarun Bhaskar and Esha Rebbakickstarts dubbing for their upcoming film
The shooting of the latest film featuring the multi-talented Tarun Bhaskar and Esha Rebba has been completed, with post-production work now underway. The film, produced by S Originals and Movie Verse Studios, recently began its dubbing phase with traditional puja ceremonies.
This movie marks the directorial debut of AR Sajeev, who is set to make a significant impact with his fresh approach. The production team includes SrujanYarabolu, Vivek Krishnani, and Sadhik, who are overseeing the project.
Key roles in the film are portrayed by Brahmaji, BrahmanandamSivannarayana, Goparaju Vijay, and Surabhi Prabhavathi. The film's music is composed by Jay Krish, with cinematography handled by Deepak Eragara and dialogues written by Nanda Kishore.
As the team moves into the final stages of production, anticipation is building for this exciting new release.