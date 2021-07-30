Team Acharya Release A New Poster Of Sonu Sood On The Occasion Of His Birthday

Today being Bollywood's ace actor and real hero Sonu Sood's 48th birthday, he is receiving wonderful birthday wishes from all his fans and co-actors. On this special day, his upcoming movie Acharya makers have released a new poster and specially treated his fans.



In this poster, Sonu Sood is in a priest avatar wearing a black outfit and was seen with a full beard and chandan tilakam. The Acharya team also wished him jotting down, "Team #Acharya wishes the versatile actor & man with a golden heart @SonuSood a very Happy Birthday."

Even the lead actor of this movie, Chiranjeevi Konidela also wished Sonu Sood with a heartfelt message.

Dear @SonuSood you are living the Real life! There can be no greater satisfaction than helping the needy! Happy Birthday! Many happy returns of the day! Wish your life always be full of grace and fulfilment! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 30, 2021

Even the lead actress of this movie Kajal Aggarwal also wished Sonu Sood by sharing a throwback pic.

Happiest birthday to the true hero! @SonuSood have a fabulous one! 💕 pic.twitter.com/HQgUQ5fmhx — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) July 30, 2021

Sonu Sood and Kajal Aggarwal are seen in a promotional show in this pic. Kajal looked beautiful in her black saree while Sonu sported in a black tee and denim pants.

Acharya movie is directed by Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. Acharya movie is produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Even Ram Charan Teja holds an important character 'Siddha' in this action entertainer.

Happy Birthday Sonu Sood…