Team Acharya to confirm release date soon

Megastar Chiranjeevi's next release is Acharya. Koratala Siva is the film's director. The film unit is working hard to complete the post-production works and bring it to the theatres soon. As of now, there is no official confirmation on when the movie will hit the screens.

Meanwhile, there is huge pressure on the film unit to confirm the release date. With a lot of other films gearing up for a grand release, there is pressure on the film unit to announce the release date of the movie. As of now, the team is considering a couple of dates and they will officially confirm the same soon.

Kajal Aggarwal plays the film's female lead in the film. The film also features Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. Mani Sharma is the music director.