Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: Team Bigg Boss wants to avoid leaks!

The season of Telugu biggest reality shows Bigg Boss is all set to air from September. According to the latest reports, the makers are super confident about this upcoming season.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making it super fun. The management has decided to invest huge amounts for Bigg Boss 5. As Big Boss is going to have the same old concept, the staff is working on creating some unique tasks for the contestants. The makers are also planning to increase security measures to prevent the leakage of information. On this note, they have filtered the staff members in 2 rounds and qualified 50 members. On the other hand, who is going to host Bigg Boss season 5 has also become a mystery.

Rana Daggubati has reportedly rejected to work as the host. We have to wait and see if Nagarjuna will come back to host this season 5 or will any other hero get this opportunity.