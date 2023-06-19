Team NBK's Bhagavanth Kesari Unveils First Look Of Kajal Aggarwal On Her Birthday

God Of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna and successful director Anil Ravipudi’s highly anticipated film Bhagavanth Kesari is progressing with its shoot in Hyderabad with the makers canning important scenes on the lead cast. Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner, the movie stars a stellar cast.

The makers have been providing back-to-back treats by coming up with updates on a regular basis. After unveiling the title, followed by a teaser, they revealed the first look of Sreeleela who is playing an important role.

Today, they unveiled the first look of the film’s lead actress Kajal Aggarwal, on the occasion of her birthday. Kajal looks homely in the first look poster in a saree and she is seen speaking on the phone while reading a psychology book. She wears oversized glasses and we can see a smile on her face.

Bhagavanth Kesari also features Arjun Rampal playing the antagonist. The film has cinematography by C Ram Prasad, while S Thaman scores the music. Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat will choreograph the action part.

Bhagavanth Kesari is scheduled for its theatrical release for Vijayadasami (Dussehra).

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Anil Ravipudi

Producers: Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi

Banner: Shine Screens

Music Director: S Thaman

DOP: C Ram Prasad

Editor: Tammi Raju

Production Designer: Rajeevan

Fights: V Venkat

Executive Producer: S Krishna