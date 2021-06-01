Team RRR to resume shoot in month-end

RRR is one of the prestigious projects in Telugu. Jr NTR and Ram Charan play the lead roles in the movie. Rajamouli is the film's director. The film is produced by DVV Danayya. The film unit is currently not shooting the film and they are planning to resume it only in June end. As per the buzz, the team wants to resume the shoot with a limited crew.



The talkie part of the film is wrapped up and two songs are still pending. One of them is going to take a month's time for the completion of the shoot. The director is planning to begin with few patch works with a limited crew and then start the shoot for the song which is going to be a major highlight of the movie.



Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, and others are a part of the project. MM Keeravani is the film's music director.

