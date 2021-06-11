Team Sarkaru Vaari Paata releases a KEY Update

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are playing the lead roles in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film unit is excited about the resuming the shoot but they are getting a lot of requests from the fans regarding the updates on the movie. On this note, the makers dropped a key update asking the fans to wait until they begin the film's shoot.

"The excitement and anticipation for #SarkaruVaariPaata is in the air! All our upcoming updates will be worth the wait. Until then, Stay safe & Stay healthy." read a statement from the producers.

"We will share the updates regarding Sarkaru Vaari Paata once the shoot resumes. Till then stay safe and follow all COVID protocols." read the text on the picture the unit shared.

Most likely, the film's shoot will resume once the lockdown ends. The complete details of the project will come out soon.