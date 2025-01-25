Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy launches ‘LYF’ teaser

The teaser for the upcoming film LYF, starring Sri Harsha and Kashika Kapoor in lead roles, was launched by Telangana State Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy. The film is directed by Pawan Ketharaju and produced by Kishore Rathi, Mahesh Rathi, and A. Ramaswamy Reddy under the banners of Manisha Arts and Media Private Limited and Annapareddy Studios. The film also features a talented ensemble cast, including SP Charan, Praveen, Bhadram, Nawab Shah, Shakalaka Shankar, Ravi Babu, Riya, and Sandhya.

During the launch event, Minister Komatireddy praised the film's content, emphasizing the importance of good storytelling in cinema, particularly for low-budget films. "LYF is a film about a young couple, and I wish it great success. Films made with strong content on a modest budget tend to perform better than high-budget films. It’s better to bring films with quality content to audiences rather than asking for increased ticket prices for big-budget films," said the Minister.

He further added, "Small-budget films have been achieving significant success, both on OTT platforms and in theaters, often competing with big-budget films at the box office. As the Cinematography Minister, I am committed to supporting such projects and will be at the forefront of promoting them."

The music for LYF is composed by the renowned Mani Sharma. With its promising cast and strong narrative, the film aims to make an impact on both OTT platforms and theatrical releases.