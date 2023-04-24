Telugu Comedian Chalaki Chanti Suffers Heart Attack, Currently in ICU

Telugu comedian Chalaki Chanti suffered a heart attack on April 22 and was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad. He is currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but there has been no medical bulletin or update from his friends or family regarding his health.

Chalaki Chanti, whose real name is Vinay Mohan, is well-known for his comedy timing and is a regular on the popular ETV comedy show, Jabardasth. He complained of chest pain and was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is said to be stable and responding well to treatment.

Chalaki Chanti rose to fame with his performances on Jabardasth and also participated in the sixth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna, before dropping out midway. Fans have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.