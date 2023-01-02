Telugu Horror Film Masooda gets Satellite Partner

One of the year's biggest hits was Masooda, which hit the screens on November 2022. The horror movie, released with no expectations, became a box office sensation, and it has proved that once more that content is king. It has gained a lot of appreciation and applause from the audience.

Recently, the movie made its OTT debut and was met with remarkable interest from spectators. The most recent information indicates that Gemini TV successfully purchased the movie's satellite rights for a respectable sum.

Sangeetha, Thiruveer, Kavya Kalyan Ram, Bandhavi Sridhar, and Akhila Ram played crucial roles in the Sai Kiran-directed this film. Director Prashanth R Vihari composes the music for the film.