‘Thalli Manasu’ shooting progressing swiftly

Thalli Manasu, a heartfelt family drama, is being presented by renowned director Mutyala Subbaiah under the banner of Mutyala Movie Makers. The film marks the debut of his son, Mutyala Anant Kishore, as a producer. The cast features Rachita Mahalakshmi, Kamal Kamaraju, Satvik, and Sahitya in pivotal roles.

V. Srinivas (Sippy), who has honed his skills in the direction department under several acclaimed filmmakers, is making his directorial debut with this project. The film’s shooting, which began recently, is moving at a brisk pace. Key scenes were shot in Hyderabad, specifically at BHEL, focusing on sequences involving the heroine’s household. Important scenes featuring Rachita Mahalakshmi, Satvik, Sahitya, Devi Prasad, and Subhalekha Sudhakar have already been completed.

Producer Mutyala Anant Kishore shared that 30 percent of the film’s shooting is already done, and they plan to complete the remaining portions in a single schedule. He also noted that editing is underway concurrently with the shooting.

Mutyala Subbaiah, the film's presenter, emphasized that Thalli Manasu is a reflection of a mother’s emotions and is closely tied to real family issues. Director V. Srinivas (Sippy) added that the film revolves around the struggles and conflicts of a middle-class mother, offering a genuine portrayal of her grievances.

The movie also features performances by Raghubabu, Vaishnavi, Adarsh Balakrishna, Shanthakumar, Gautham Raju, Devisree, and Jabardasth Phani in significant roles. With a story by Saravanan, screenplay expansion by Mutyala Subbaiah, dialogues by Nivas, and music by Koti, Thalli Manasu promises to be a moving family drama. The film is expected to resonate deeply with audiences, particularly those who appreciate stories rooted in real-life family dynamics.