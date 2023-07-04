Thaman drops a massive update on ‘BRO;’ first single to be out this week!

Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej have joined forces for the movie “BRO,” directed by Samuthirakani. The fantasy adventure film features Priya Prakash Varrier as the female lead. The film’s latest teaser garners huge appreciaition from movie lovers. “BRO” is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, with Trivikram handling the screenplay and dialogues.

The movie is scheduled for a grand release on July 28, 2023, and fans are eagerly anticipating solid promotions. In response to their requests, the film’s music director Thaman provided a massive update. Taking to his social media profiles, he announced that the musical blast will commence very soon. As per the recent buzz, the announcement for the first single is expected this week, followed by its release.





The Month Of #BRO STARTS



Let’s make

This One the Best Guys 🔥♥️🎧🔊💥#Bro❤️‍🔥 LOADING 🔊🎧💃 pic.twitter.com/0mGmiLnxif — thaman S (@MusicThaman) July 3, 2023



