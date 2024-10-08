Live
- My Characters Always Leave a Mark: Shiva
- Navratri 2024 Day 7: Worship of Maa Kalaratri – Rituals, Colour, Muhurat, and Significance
- UN officials urge negotiations to restore stability along Lebanon-Israel border
- Now, INDIA bloc will rant EVM saga: Jitan Ram Manjhi on Haryana poll outcome
- Durga Puja 2024: Dates, Muhurat, History, Rituals, and Celebration Highlights
- Delhi HC asks District Courts to properly record appearances of advocates in order sheets
- Congress under fire: Ignoring INDIA bloc where it’s strong
- Hyundai Motor to sell over 14.2 mn shares in Indian subsidiary for IPO
- Exploitation of Sabarimala pilgrims can't be permitted: Kerala HC
- Cong overconfidence & failure to stitch alliance led to defeat in Haryana: Observers
Just In
Thaman hints for delay of ‘Game Changer’ teaser
The buzz surrounding Ram Charan's highly anticipated film Game Changer has mostly come from its music director, Thaman, who has been actively updating fans.
The buzz surrounding Ram Charan's highly anticipated film Game Changer has mostly come from its music director, Thaman, who has been actively updating fans. Recently, the release of the second single, "Raa Macha Macha," became a massive hit, racking up millions of views on YouTube. Following its success, Thaman hinted that the teaser would be launched during the Dusshera festival.
However, the latest update has come as a disappointment for fans. Thaman, in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), hinted at a delay in the teaser's release. He reassured fans not to be disheartened, explaining that the delay is due to the team working non-stop on post-production, particularly focusing on CGI and dubbing.
Thaman also pointed out that the ongoing promotions have slowed down the post-production process. Despite the teaser delay, he confirmed that the third single will be unveiled on October 30, and the film's release is still slated for December.
This news has left fans frustrated, as they were eagerly awaiting the teaser before the songs. With Game Changer being directed by the legendary Shankar and Kiara Advani playing the female lead, expectations are sky-high. Some speculate that the movie might not hit the screens this year and could be pushed to a Sankranthi release. Only time will tell.