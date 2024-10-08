Thaman hints for delay of ‘Game Changer’ teaser

The buzz surrounding Ram Charan's highly anticipated film Game Changer has mostly come from its music director, Thaman, who has been actively updating fans. Recently, the release of the second single, "Raa Macha Macha," became a massive hit, racking up millions of views on YouTube. Following its success, Thaman hinted that the teaser would be launched during the Dusshera festival.



However, the latest update has come as a disappointment for fans. Thaman, in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), hinted at a delay in the teaser's release. He reassured fans not to be disheartened, explaining that the delay is due to the team working non-stop on post-production, particularly focusing on CGI and dubbing.

Thaman also pointed out that the ongoing promotions have slowed down the post-production process. Despite the teaser delay, he confirmed that the third single will be unveiled on October 30, and the film's release is still slated for December.

This news has left fans frustrated, as they were eagerly awaiting the teaser before the songs. With Game Changer being directed by the legendary Shankar and Kiara Advani playing the female lead, expectations are sky-high. Some speculate that the movie might not hit the screens this year and could be pushed to a Sankranthi release. Only time will tell.