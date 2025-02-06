‘Thandel’ gave me an emotional high: Naga Chaitanya

Yuva Samrat Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s highly anticipated film Thandel is set to hit theaters worldwide on February 7. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner, the film has already generated immense buzz with its promotional content. At a recent interaction, Naga Chaitanya shared insights about the film, his role, and the challenges he faced.

There are high expectations for Thandel. How excited are you?

This is the biggest production and the highest-budget film of my career. The story and character have a vast span, which excites me. We’ve already watched the film, and we are very confident. The second half, especially, has received unanimous appreciation, and the last thirty minutes gave me an emotional high. The climax will leave the audience deeply moved.

How did Thandel come about?

I heard this story while working on Dhootha. Bunny Vasu had put the script on hold at Geetha Arts, and I asked him to develop it further. Initially, it felt like a documentary, but after refining it into cinematic storytelling, it turned out amazing.

How was the experience of meeting the people of Srikakulam?

Since the film is inspired by real-life events, I had to understand their way of life. We visited Srikakulam to interact with them, observe their daily activities, and adapt to their lifestyle. Only after extensive preparation did we begin the journey.

Bunny Vasu mentioned you put your heart and soul into this film. Do you think this will elevate you as an actor?

Every actor strives to improve with each film. But Thandel motivated me even more because of its real-life inspiration. I dedicated eight months to preparing for the role, learning the Srikakulam dialect, and transforming myself. It was a challenging but rewarding process.

What made you choose the role of Raju?

I have always wanted to do films based on real-life stories, and this one, being deeply rooted in Telugu culture, inspired me. Raju’s journey and struggles made for a compelling character.

How was it working with director Chandoo Mondeti?

This is my third collaboration with Chandoo. I enjoy working with him because he always presents me in a new light. He worked very hard to make this film a commercial success.

What is the significance of the title Thandel?

It’s a Gujarati word meaning ‘leader.’ The story revolves around fishermen from Srikakulam who travel to Gujarat, lease boats, and make a living. We shot extensively in real locations, adding authenticity to the film.

What can you say about Sai Pallavi’s performance?

Sai Pallavi is a fantastic actress. She brings great energy and understands her characters deeply. Acting alongside her enhances my performance as well.

Did Thandel challenge you as an actor?

Absolutely. The film combines love, survival, and mass elements, making it a unique experience. Every heartfelt love story carries a certain pain, and we’ve portrayed that beautifully here. The emotional high in the film is fresh and impactful.

What was Aamir Khan’s reaction to the trailer?

Aamir sir loved it! Despite his son’s film also releasing on the same day, he appreciated our trailer and even attended the event. Karthi garu also praised the content.

What kind of memories did Thandel leave you with?

Meeting real-life fishermen was an emotional experience. Their honesty and resilience inspired me. Many unexpected incidents happened during the shoot—once, our boat collapsed, and in Kerala, the Coast Guard detained our cameramen. It was a truly unforgettable journey.

Finally, how do you feel about Raju’s character?

Raju is a fighter. His journey, his struggle in jail, and his love story are truly inspiring. It was an honor to portray him.