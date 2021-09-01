Thank You - Chay's 3 stages of life

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy working on an exciting film Thank You. Vikram K Kumar is the film's director. The film is currently in the final leg of the shoot. There are multiple interesting reports doing rounds about the project currently.

Going by the current media speculations, Chay will be seen in three different getups in the movie. The film traces his journey from being an aspirational person to becoming an achiever. The different stages of Chaitanya's life will be shown in the film.

The film features Raashi Khanna, Avika Gor, and Malavika Nair as the female leads. Thaman is composing the music. PC Sreeram is the film's cinematographer.

Naga Chaitanya and Vikram Kumar K earlier worked for the film Manam. They are hoping to make a comeback to the success soon.