Thank you Movie Leaked Online on Tamilrockers and Movierulz

Thank You movie is directed by Vikram Kumar and is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. Sai Sushanth Reddy, Avika Gor and Malavika Mohan are roped in to play other important roles in this movie.

However, the news is that the Thank you movie has been pirated and is available on pirated websites online like movierulz, tamilrockers, Ibomma and tamilmv On these websites, people usually record the video from the theatres on its first day and upload it over the internet for the viewers. Although people from the industry and cyber officials are doing their best to avoid piracy, it still becomes inevitable to prevent such acts.

Vikram K Kumar and Naga Chaitanya also collaborated for the third time for the Dootha web series. Being a supernatural thriller, along with Naga Chaitanya, even Parvathy of Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum fame and Priya Bhavani Shankar of Blood Money fame are also essaying prominent roles in this web series.