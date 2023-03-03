The Celebrations of Manchu Manoj weds Mounika; Here are the First Pictures.

Actor Manchu Manoj, the younger son of Manchu Mohan Babu, is all set to get married for the second time to Bhuma Mounika Reddy in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on March 3. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun at the Manchu household, with the families taking part in a Maha Mantra Puja at their home. Manoj's sister, Lakshmi, is overseeing the preparations.









On March 27th, a humorous picture surfaced online and sparked buzz. In the photo, Manoj's sister Manchu Lakshmi was seen posing with megastar Chiranjeevi's elder daughter Sushmita Lagisetty, and designer-socialite Shilpa Reddy. In the background, Manoj was seen photobombing their picture. The available information suggests that preparations were underway and Lakshmi is overseeing the arrangements. The families involved participated in a Maha Mantra Puja at their home, and another photo allegedly from the Mehendi ceremony was later posted by Lakshmi Manchu on her Twitter account.







