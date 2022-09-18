The cool cop locks his release date

Adivi Sesh recently impressed everyone with blockbuster Pan India sensation "Major", based on martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan life. Sesh is now playing cool cop JD in the sequel of block buster "HIT". 'HIT 2,' billed as a crime investigative thriller directed by director Sailesh Kolanu, who had a big hit with 'HIT' starring Vishwak Sen. The movie is produced by Natural star Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the Wall Poster Cinema banner.

Adivi Sesh has promised that they will back with an exciting news. The much-anticipated "HIT 2" release date was announced with an interesting poster. The film will be releasing worldwide on December 2nd.

The team is now working on the final leg of the filming. The thrilling news was revealed on social media by the makers, and they promised back-to-back surprises. The sequel comes the tagline 'The Second Case' will also be directed by Sailesh Kolanu and also features Menakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Bhanu Chander, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Maganti, Komali Prasad in key roles. John Stewart Eduri is the music composer.