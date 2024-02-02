‘The Family Star’ to hit screens April 5

Reuniting after the blockbuster success of "Geetha Govindam," actor Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram Petla are set to enthrall audiences with the eagerly anticipated family entertainer, "Family Star." Joining the duo is the accomplished actress Mrunal Thakur, portraying the leading lady in this much-awaited film.

The makers have officially announced the theatrical release date as April 5, 2024, through their social media platforms. Alongside this announcement, an eye-catching poster has been unveiled, creating a buzz and escalating excitement for "Family Star."

In a delightful addition to the cast, the film features a special cameo by Rashmika Mandanna, teasing audiences with a glimpse that has sparked online enthusiasm. Produced on a grand scale by Dil Raju, the movie is backed by the musical brilliance of Gopi Sundar, promising an engaging and memorable cinematic experience for viewers. As anticipation builds around the reunion of Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram Petla, "Family Star" is poised to make a significant impact upon its release.