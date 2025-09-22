The film ‘Beauty’ beautifully blends love, emotions, and family values: VK Naresh at the Success Meet

Produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of A Maruthi Team Product, Vanara Celluloid, and Zee Studios, Beauty features Ankith Koyya, Nilakhi, VK Naresh, and Vasuki in lead roles. The story and screenplay were provided by RV Subrahmanyam, while JSS Vardhan directed the film. Released on September 19, the movie has turned out to be a blockbuster. To celebrate this success, the makers organized a grand success meet on Saturday.

While speaking at the event, VK Naresh said: "The soul of Beauty made us all speak from our hearts even during promotions, and today that very soul is connecting with audiences. Even before the release, I honored the director and producer, because I knew this film would be a blockbuster. I must have acted in over 350 movies, but never have I seen such outstanding reviews as this one has received. I’m even taking printouts of these reviews to keep with me. My heartfelt thanks to the media for embracing the film with such admiration. I have witnessed many highs and lows in my career, but this film is truly special to me. This story connects with everyone, across all walks of life. I feel proud seeing how Vardhan has crafted such a touching film. Subbu gave us a wonderful story. Sai Kumar’s cinematography is beautiful, and producer Vijaypal Reddy never compromised at any stage. He has withstood both success and failure in the same month, proving his resilience. Nilakhi delivered a stunning performance, and Ankith Koyya is sure to establish his mark in the industry. Vijay Bulganin gave us soulful music that elevated the film. My thanks to every single member of the audience who is supporting a film that beautifully blends love, emotions, and family values."

Ankith Koyya stated: "‘Beauty’ has reached everyone’s hearts. Watching people wipe their tears after the climax itself is our victory. From the very beginning, the media strongly supported us, taking our film to the audiences. Even my friends and celebrities who attended the private shows loved it so much that they began promoting it further. It’s not just enough to work; one must also speak and spread good words about the film. None of the films I’ve acted in have ever disappointed audiences, and the same stands true here — Ankith Koyya means minimum guarantee. If you make a film with honesty, success is certain. Even if stones are hurled at us, let’s build our house with them. Thank you to the audience for embracing us so warmly."

Director Vardhan expressed: "I thank the media wholeheartedly for supporting Beauty. The film is entertaining audiences everywhere. I have personally visited 15 theaters, and everywhere the response has been overwhelming. For those who haven’t watched yet, please go. At least one scene, somewhere, will connect deeply with you. The visuals crafted by Sai are stunning, and Vijay Bulganin’s music brought immense strength to the narration. Thanks to the audience for this immense support."

Producer Vijaypal Reddy said: "‘Beauty’ has already achieved commercial success. Every day I’m receiving calls filled with appreciation, people telling me this is a wonderful film that left them deeply moved. Both the media and the audience are showering immense love. This is more than just a film — this is life itself, a mirror to our own lives."

Actress Nilakhi said: "I sincerely thank the media and the audience for showing so much love towards Beauty. The appreciation I’m receiving for my role has been overwhelming, and I am grateful to everyone for their kind words."

Senior journalist Prabhu commented: "When good films like Beauty are released, media will always extend its support. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and media will continue to encourage meaningful cinema like this."

Writer RV Subrahmanyam said: "Thanks to audiences and media for making Beauty a big success. During our theater visits, the response we witnessed was incredible. Demand for the show is continuously growing. Each character in the film is connecting with audiences, and especially women — they’re walking out of theaters with tears in their eyes."

Cinematographer Sai Kumar Dhara shared: "The entire team supported me greatly while making Beauty. Ankith acted brilliantly, and despite the language barrier, Nilakhi delivered a remarkable performance. Senior actors like Naresh and Vasuki were the strong pillars of our film. I am thankful to the director and producer for giving me this opportunity, and to the audience for showering their immense love."