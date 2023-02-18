The First Glimpse Of Gopichand's 'Rama Banam' Is Out

The makers of Tollywood and Bollywood film industries are treating the netizens and movie buffs by launching the title, first look and teasers of their upcoming movies on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri today. As promised even the makers of Gopichand's new movie Rama Banam also unveiled the first look poster and showcased him in a new and complete mass avatar.



Even Gopichand shared the 'First Arrow' of this movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Here you go!! VICKY's First Arrow from #RamaBanam @DirectorSriwass @vishwaprasadtg @IamJagguBhai @DimpleHayathi @vetrivisuals @MickeyJMeyer @vivekkuchibotla @peoplemediafcy".

In the poster, Gopichand looked in a complete mass avatar and is seen killing the goons with his blood-shed sword. The red background and mass look made the first look poster worth watching!

Gopichand is introduced as Vicky in yesterday's poster and today his complete mass look is out on the occasion of the Maha Shivaratri. This movie also holds an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Khushbu Sundar and Dimple Hayathi.

Well, Rama Banam is the hat trick combination of the director Sriwass and the lead actor Gopichand. Their first two movies Lakshyam and Laukyam are the biggest hits of Gopichand's career and thus, there will be the same expectations on it too.

Rama Banam movie will hit the theatres this summer and young music director Mickey J Meyer will tune the songs. This Sriwaas directorial will be produced by TG Viswa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner.