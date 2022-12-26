The First Look Poster Of Naveen Polishetty From His Untitled Movie Is Out

Tollywood's young actor Naveen Polishetty who bagged the biggest blockbuster with 'Jathi Ratnalu' movie is all set to share the screen space with Jejamma of Telugu film industry Anushka Shetty for his next movie. Today being his 32nd birthday, the makers of this untitled project shared the first look poster and introduced him as Sidhu Polishetty along with wishing him on this special occasion.

Along with the makers, even Naveen also shared his first look poster and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Happy Birthday 🎂 to the young sensation #NaveenPolishetty ! Introducing 'Sidhu Polishetty' aka @NaveenPolishety".

Naveen looked awesome in this poster and is introduced as a stand-up comedian Sidhu through the poster. He owned a modish look and is seen in all smiles. Well, already the lead actress of this movie Anushka Shetty is introduced as Anvitha Ravi Shetty and she is essaying the role of a chef in this movie.

This movie will be Anushka's 48th film and Naveen's 3rd one. It is bring directed by Mahesh Babu P and is produced under the UV Creations banner. Other details of this movie are yet to be announced.

Well, he is also part of Anaganaga Oka Raju and in this movie, he will be seen pompous and supercilious bridegroom who is all excited about his wedding. It is directed by Kalyan Shankar and bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. SS Thaman is scoring tunes for this comedy entertainer!

Happy Birthday Naveen Polishetty…