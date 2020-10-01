The First Look Poster Of Nithiin’s ‘Check’ Movie Is Out

Tollywood young actor Nithiin who recently got married to his long-term girlfriend Shalini is currently busy with 'Range De' movie shooting. Off late, Nithiin dropped the first look and title poster of his next movie. This Chandra ShekarYeleti directorial is titled as 'Check'. Although this movie went on floors in 2019 itself, now post lockdown, the makers are all set to resume the shoot of this flick. This 'Sye' hero took to his Instagram page and dropped the first look poster.

The first look poster is quite interesting… It showcased Nithiin being hand-cuffed with a few chess coins on the table. There is also a barbed wire in the poster and even the 'Tattoo' on his fingers raised the curiosity in the minds of netizens.



'Check' movie is being directed by Chandra ShekarYeleti and has glam dolls Rakul Preet Singh and 'wink' beauty Priya Prakash Varrier as the lead ladies. This flick is produced by V Anand Prasad under Bhavya Creations banner.

Even Bollywood's Trade Analyst TaranAdarsh also shared the first look poster on his Instagram page…

According to the sources, glam doll Rakul Preet Singh will be seen as the main female lead and Priya Prakash will essay the role of the second lead character. As of now, there is no confirmation on exact details of other cast and crew. The shooting of this movie will commence in the coming months after Nithiin wraps up his shoot for 'Rang De' movie.

Rang De movie is being directed by VenkyAtluri and has Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. This movie is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments banner. Rang De flick will have Sai Kumar, Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Vineeth and Satyam Rajesh in other prominent roles.