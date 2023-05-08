The Lyrical Video Of ‘Saamiranga’ Song From Karthik Rathnam And Goldie Nissy’s ‘Changure Bangaru Raja’ Movie Is Out

Tollywood's young actor Karthik Rathnam of Narappa fame is all set to entertain his fans and audience with the 'Changure Bangaru Raja' movie. The title itself is all interesting and has glam doll Goldie Nissy as the lead actress. Being a beautiful love tale, there are many expectations on it. Off late, the makers unveiled the lyrical video of the melodious and peppy song "Saamiranga…" and showcased a glimpse of the lead actors' love story. Ace actor Rana Daggubati launched this song through his Twitter page…

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, “Here's the catchy #SaamiRanga song. My best wishes to @KarthikRathnam3 @RaviTeja_offl & the whole team of #ChangureBangaruRaja! - https://youtu.be/LkYZ5QvI7_8”.

Along with sharing the lyrical video, the makers also thanked Rana Daggubati with a special post… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, the makers also wrote, “Team #ChangureBangaruRaja sends out their humblest regards to @RanaDaggubati for launching the #SaamiRanga song





Even the producer Ravi Teja also shared the song and wished the whole team… “#SaamiRanga our first song from #ChangureBangaruRaja Wishing our boys the best - https://youtu.be/LkYZ5QvI7_8”.

Going with the song, it first unveiled Goldie essaying the role of a constable and Karthik teasing her calling her Manga Donga… The whole song is amazing and it showcases the cat-mouse cute fight between them. Anurag Kulkarni added another blockbuster to his kitty while Krishna Chaitanya’s lyrics are awesome. Krishna Saurabh Surampalli also did a splendid job with his amazing composition!

Changure Bangaru raja movie is being directed by Satish Varma and produced by Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja under his home banner RT Works.