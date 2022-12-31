The Making Video Balakrishna's 'Roar Of Veera Simha Reddy' Brings A Pleasant Surprise

Tollywood's legendary actor Balakrishna once again picked a powerful subject with Veera Simha Reddy and is all set to lock horns during the Pongal festival. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the making video and upped the expectations on the movie. The movies which had similar titles made him own blockbusters in the past. Having Shruti Haasan as the lead actress, it is an advantage to the director Gopichand as she is his lucky charm too.

Along with the makers even the director shared the making video and treated the fans of Balakrishna… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, the makers also wrote, "Roar of #VeeraSimhaReddy Here's the Massive Making Video - https://youtu.be/LwNJRvY3q1Q Mass Jaathara in theatres from Jan 12th".

The video is all awesome as it showcased the BTS snaps and also made us witness a glimpse of Gopichand's vision. Well, the pleasant surprise for the fans is Balakrishna's son Mokshagna and daughter Brahmani were seen visiting the sets and had a fun interaction with the unit members.

Casting Details of Veera Simha Reddy:

• Nandamuri Balakrishna as Veera Simha Reddy

• Shruti Haasan as Sandhya

• Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Padma

• Honey Rose as Deepthi

• Duniya Vijay as Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy

• P. Ravi Shankar as Krishna Reddy

• Lal

• Chandrika Ravi

This Gopichand Malineni project is being bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Veera Simha Reddy will be released on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival…

Well, Balakrishna also announced his 108th movie with ace director Anil Ravipudi of F3 fame. Being tentatively titled as NBK 108, this movie will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.