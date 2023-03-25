The Making Video Of 'Deveri' Song From Allari Naresh And Mirnaa's 'Ugram' Movie Is Out

As said earlier, April is going to be a feast for all the movie buffs. As exams season has come to an end, the makers of Tollywood planned to entertain the audience with their continuous releases. Right from Nani's Dasara to Samantha's Shaakuntalam, there are a bunch of movies ready to hit the theatres in the coming two months. Even Allari Naresh's Ugram also falls into the same category. It is locking horns with Samantha's Shaakuntalam and will hit the theatres on 14th April. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the melodious "Deveri…" song and treated the music lovers. As it is trending on YouTube, the makers dropped the making video of this song and further raised the expectations on the movie.



Even director Vijay Kanakamedala also shared the making video of this song on his Twitter page and treated all the fans of Naresh… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "The lovely melody from #Ugram was made with a lot of love. Watch the making of #Deveri song -

The making video is all awesome and showcased how the team worked hard to capture the song perfectly. Along with adding a few BTS shots, the makers showed how the lead actors were prepping up for their shots.



Here is the video of the "Deveri…" song…

Anurag Kulkarni crooned it perfectly and added another blockbuster to his playlist. Sricharan Pakala composing and Sri Mani lyrics also took the song to the next level.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it first introduced Naresh as a cop and he is seen taking a toll on the goons in a forest during the night times. His introductory scene with torch lights gave goose bumps and showcased him in a complete new look for the first time. Then the teaser showcases beautiful glimpses of his family. He enjoys a vacation with his daughter and wife! But as the antagonist warns Naresh to be careful, it seems his family is attacked. So, Naresh is seen once again showing off his 'Ugra Roopam' to the goons who touched his family. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind his rivalry with the villain!

It is Naresh's 60th movie and even the caption 'Shadow of Hope' also upped expectations. This movie is helmed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.