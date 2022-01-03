The Mass Lyrical Video Of ‘Saana Kastam’ From Chiranjeevi’s Acharya Is Out

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Chiranjeevi is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie 'Acharya'. As the release date is nearing, the makers are keeping up the momentum by releasing new updates from the movie. Thus, they dropped the lyrical video of the mass and peppy number 'Saana Kastam…" from the movie and raised the expectations on the movie…



Along with sharing the lyrical video, Chiranjeevi also wrote, "Turn on your speakers and get dancing. #SaanaKastam Full song out now

#Acharya #AcharyaOnFeb4th".



Going with the lyrical video, Chiranjeevi and Regina Cassandra are seen dancing to this peppy number with their amazing steps. Regina looked awesome draping a saree while Chiru also looked handsome and also rocked with his massy dance steps!

Young singers Revanth and Geetha Madhuri took the song to the next level with their amazing crooning while Bhaskarabhatla's lyrics and Mani Sharma's tuning made the song instantly top the playlists!

This Koratala Shiva directorial has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. This movie is produced by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Even Ram Charan Teja holds an important character 'Siddha' in this action entertainer. Pooja Hegde will be seen as his lady love portraying the character of Neelambari. Along with them even Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani are roped in to play important roles. Chiranjeevi essays the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie. This movie will hit the theatres on 4th February, 2022!

Along with this movie, Chiru is also part of Meher Ramesh's Bholaa Shankar and Mohan Raja's God Father movie.