The Promo Of 'Alone' Song From Sumanth 'Malli Modalaindi' Movie Is All A Heart-Wrenching One

Since the announcement of the Malli Modalaindi movie, it is creating noise on social media with its unique plot and interesting cast. The first look poster showcased a glimpse of the lead actors Sumanth and Naina's life after divorce. Off late, the makers unveiled the promo of the beautiful song "Alone Alone…" on Twitter and made us go aww with Sid Sriram's amazing crooning!



Sumanth shared the promo of the "Alone Alone…" song on his Twitter and treated all his fans with a melodious song… Take a look!

Sumanth stated the song as one of the best ones in his career… Going with the "Alone…" promo, it is a complete heart-wrenching one being a break-up song. Sid Sriram's melodious crooning and Krishna Chaitanya's awesome lyrics made it instantly hit the music charts. This promo raised the expectations and made us eagerly await to listen to the complete song. Anup Rubens who is known for his magical composition once again did his magic with the "Alone Alone…" song.

Malli Modalaindi movie is being directed by TG Keerthi Kumar and has Sumanth and Naina Ganguly in the lead roles. Music is composed by young music director Anup Rubens while this film is being produced by Raja Shekar Reddy under the Red Cinemas banner.

Speaking about the prominent characters of this movie, Suhasini Maniratnam is essaying the role of a single mother in this movie. She will be seen as an entrepreneur who is a bold and strong lady while Vennela Kishore is essaying the role of Sumanth's bestie who creates more confusion with his perfect comedy timing and awesome expressions.