The Promo Of 'Boss Party' Song From Chiranjeevi's 'Waltair Veerayya' Is All Mass

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently received the prestigious 'INDIAN FILM PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR 2022' award and thus all his fans are on the sky nine. To up the excitement and mood, the makers of his 154th movie 'Waltair Veerayya' dropped the promo of the complete mass song 'Boss Party' on social media and added one more reason to celebrate the special occasion.



Along with the makers, even the music director Devi Sri Prasad also shared the promo of the song on their Twitter pages and the treated the fans of Megastar… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, DSP also wrote, "Welcome to the Biggest Party #WaltairVeerayya First Single #BossParty glimpse out now! - https://youtu.be/P36L0ApcyzU Full song tomorrow at 4.05 PM Megastar @KChiruTweets @RaviTeja_offl @dirbobby @shrutihaasan @UrvashiRautela @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth".

Going with the promo, it is all amazing and the music director DSP is seen singing a few lyrics of the song and hyped the excitement. The colourful background also made the promo worth watching. The full song will be unveiled tomorrow i.e on 23rd November, 2022 @ 4:05 PM.

Coming to the earlier released title teaser, it is seen that some goons are waiting for Chiranjeevi but he enters with a complete mass appeal and shows off his hilarious side by holding the mobile and asking his fans to like, share and subscribe to the video.

The makers locked the release date on the announcement day itself and thus it will hit the theatres for next Pongal festival. As it is a dream project for director Bobby, he is all set to showcase Chiru in a complete different avatar. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of this movie while Mythri Move Makers are producing this movie.

Casting Details:

• Chiranjeevi

• Ravi Teja

• Shruti Haasan

• Bobby Simha

• Catherine Tresa

• Rajendra Prasad

• Vennela Kishore

Well, Megastar also will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movie. This film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced a few days ago. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiru's sister in this movie!

Casting Details:



• Chiranjeevi as Bhola Shankar

• Tamannaah

• Keerthy Suresh

• Murali Sharma

• Raghu Babu

• Rao Ramesh

• Vennela Kishore

• P. Ravi Shankar

• Tulasi Shivamani

• Pragathi

• Sreemukhi

• Bithiri Sathi

• Satya Akkala

• Rashmi Gautam

• Uttej

• Getup Srinu

• Lobo

This movie will hit the theatres in the next year i.e on 14th April, 2022!

