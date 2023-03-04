The release date for Gopichand's Ramabanam has been announced.

The upcoming film "Ramabanam" directed by Sriwass stars the macho actor Gopichand in the lead role. The director has previously given two blockbusters to the actor in the form of "Lakshyam" and "Loukyam". The recently released title glimpse video and first-look posters have generated a lot of buzz.

The makers of the film have announced on social media that it will be releasing on May 5th, 2023. The poster features Gopichand holding a distinct weapon in a powerful manner and also includes a message advising students to concentrate on their studies and exams.

Jagapathi Babu and Khushbu will be seen playing the roles of Gopichand's brother and sister-in-law respectively. This film marks Gopichand's 30th movie and features Dimple Hayathi as the female lead. The movie also includes a talented ensemble cast including Sachin Khedekar, Nasser, Ali, Raja Ravindra, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. "Ramabanam" is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner and features music by Micky J Meyer.