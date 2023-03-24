The Release Date Of Sai Dharam Tej And Pawan Kalyan's Untitled Movie Is Locked

Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan is in the best phase of his career. Along with working for Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu, he also participated in shooting simultaneously for his nephew Sai Dharam Tej's untitled movie. Off late, the makers of this most-awaited movie locked in the release date and shared the biggest update of the day on social media… Ace actor Samuthirakani being the director, there are many expectations on it.

Along with sharing a beautiful pic of Pawan and Tej, they also wrote, "#PKSDT storming in theatres from 2️⃣8️⃣th July 2023. Bombarding updates on the way @PawanKalyan @IamSaiDharamTe @vishwaprasadtg @vivekkuchibotla @peoplemediafcy @ZeeStudios_ @zeestudiossouth".

The movie will hit the theatres in 28th July, 2023 and the updates of this movie will soon start creating buzz on social media. This movie is tentatively titled as PKSDT and will be directed by ace actor Samuthirakani. It is being produced by Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory in association with Zee Studios banner. The shooting of this movie has already begun!

Well, Pawan will also begin the shooting of Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh next month and thus we can expect his movies to hit the theatres in a short span of time! Coming to Sai Dharam Tej he is also busy with his 17th and 18th movies. He announced a new movie with Colours Swathi a few days ago and is also part of Jayanth's new-age entertainer.