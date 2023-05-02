The Second Schedule Of Junior NTR’s 30th Movie Is Wrapped Up

After SS Rajamouli’s RRR turned into the biggest hit of Junior NTR’s career, he just turned unstoppable bagging the biggest projects to his kitty. Already he is busy with Koaratala Siva’s action thriller which has Bollywood’s ace actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Already the first schedule is wrapped up and now the ace cinematographer Ratnavelu shared another major update about this movie on his Twitter page stating that the second schedule is also completed…

He once again shared the announcement video and shared this big update of this movie…

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, “Completed the 2nd schedule of #NTR30 with a powerful action @tarak9999 brother’s style and action is incredible ! #KoratalaSiva @NTRArtsOfficial @YuvasudhaArts VASTHUNAA !!”

According to the sources, the first schedule, the team shot the major scenes of the movie and coming to the second one, most of the major action sequences were shot. Within a month’s time, two schedules of this movie have been completed and thus the shooting is going on at a brisk pace.

NTR 30 is being directed by Koratala Siva and is produced by Kalyan Ram under his NTR Arts banner in collaboration with Yuvasudha Arts banner. Another big news regarding this movie is, small screen’s ace actress Chaithra Rai who is all known for Kusumanjali, Bannada Buguri, Nagamani, That is Mahalakshmi and Manasuna Manasai is all set to make her debut through this movie.

This movie is tentatively titled as NTR 30 and will be released in the theatres next summer… It will be released in total nine languages including Japanese and Chinese. The major shooting of this movie will be shot in Goa and Visakhapatnam. As said, Rathnavelu is yje cinematographer while Anirudh is tuning the songs and A. Sreekar Prasad will handle the editing department. Hollywood's ace VFX supervisor Brad Munnich of Aquaman fame also joined the crew and Renowned action producer Kenny Bates will supervise the action sequences.