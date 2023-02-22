The Swag Poster Of Pawan Kalyan From 'PKSDT' Received A Bang On Response

Today is a big day for all the fans of the Mega family as power star Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej are teaming up for an action entertainer. The movie is officially launched today and the pics of this special event are already out and treating the netizens. As the social media posts received a great response, the makers dropped the 'Swag Poster' of Pawan Kalyan and once again treated his die-hard fans! Guess what character artist Samuthirakani will handle this remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vinodhaya Sitham.

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "#PKSDT started off with a Bang. We are super elighted for the storming response".

Pawan looked awesome in the poster sporting in a black hoodie holding a cup of tea!

Here are a couple of other pics of mega heroes Pawan and Sai Sharam Tej…

Even the producer Vishwa Prasad also dropped the same pics and shared his happiness for teaming with two mega heroes… "We are happy to mount the movie with our powerstar @PawanKalyan garu and supreme hero @IamSaiDharamTej garu #pksdt Shoot successfully begins today".

Sai Dharam Tej is in the peak stage of his career post recovering from the accident. He already announced his 16th and 17th movies and is busy with the shooting schedules and now he started off his next project and fulfilled his dream too.

This movie is tentatively titled as PKSDT and will be directed by ace actor Samuthirakani. It is being produced by Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory in association with Zee Studios banner. The shooting of this movie has already begun!

Speaking about the other projects of Sai Dharam Tej, he will be next seen in Virupaksha movie which is being directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It has Samyuktha Menon as the lead actress. The movie will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!

Next in the line is SDT 16 and it will be directed by Jayanth and produced by BVSN Prasad itself under the SVCC banner. The announcement regarding this movie is made a couple of days ago.

Well, Tej also announced his new movie 'Satya' with Colours Swati a few days ago… Another interesting point of this movie is, it is being directed by senior actor Naresh's son and Vijaya Nirmala's grandson Naveen Vijay Krishna. It is being bankrolled by Hanshitha Reddy under the Dil Raju Productions banner.

Pawan Kalyan is all busy with Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu and will next be seen in Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie!