The Title Song Of Naga Shaurya And Malavika Nair’s ‘Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi’ Will Be Out On This Date

Tollywood's young actors Naga Shaurya and Malavika Nair are all set to entertain the movie buffs with a complete family drama 'Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi' movie for this summer. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the announcement of the title song and also shared the melodious promo of this single. It is all amazing and showcased a glimpse of lead actors cute love tale.



Even Naga Shaurya and Malavika shared the promo of the title song along with the makers… Take a look!

The promo looked lovely and the full song will be launched today at 6 PM". The makers also wrote, "Loveable Retro Melody #PhalanaAbbayiPhalanaAmmayi title song releasing today at6️⃣PM🎶 Stay Tuned".

Going with the earlier released teaser of this movie, it showcased how Naga Shaurya and Malavika were best friends in their past and slowly realise their feelings for each other later. But due to small differences, they get separated in each stage of their lives. Be it schooling, graduation or young age, they come closer but some small differences make them stay away!

This movie is helmed by Srinivas Avasarala and is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Padmaja Dasari under the Dasari Productions and People Media Factory banners. Well, the movie was in the production stage for nearly 3 years and finally, the makers locked 17th March, 2023 as the release date!

Going with details of this Naga Shaurya's 24th movie, the story, screenplay and direction is being done by SS Arunachalam. The movie will be produced by Srinivasa Rao Chintalapudi, Vijay Kumar Chintalapudi and Dr. Ashok Kumar Chintalapudi under the Vaishnavi Films banner.