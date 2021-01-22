Theatres empty after Sankranthi

When the film industry was suffering in the clutches of losses, the Sankranthi festive season came in for the rescue. All movies that released this festive season got huge openings despite the rule of 50% occupancy. But the hungama lasted only for a few days as the collections dropped heavily this week.



All the Pongal releases had a good run throughout last week. Especially, Ravi Teja's Krack and Ram's Red minted a lot of money at the box office. However, the collections of those films were dropped heavily in the last couple of days. Vijay's dubbed film Master also did well but now, it looks the film has virtually ended its theatrical run.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' action-comedy Alludu Adhurs opened well but failed to sustain the momentum due to negative talk. All these films may run till the Republic Day weekend but the trade pundits predict that the collections will not improve any more in the coming days.