Theme of ‘Bro’: 40 voices in one song
Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are all set to thrill mega fans with upcoming big release, “BRO,” which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 28, 2023, which is helmed by Samuthirakani.
As the release date is nearing, the makers have dropped the 3rd single, Theme of “BRO,” from the movie. The track, which was composed by music director Thaman, features more than 40 singers, including Aditi Bhavaraju, Aditya Iyengar, Adviteeya, Anudeep, Arun Kaundinyas, Damini Bhatla, Harika Narayan, Harini Ivaturi, Malavika, and others. The song was already a hit among audiences as it was familiar to them through the title announcement glimpse, teaser, and trailer as background music.
The movie stars Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma as the leading ladies, with TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory producing the film. Trivikram Srinivas penned the screenplay and dialogues.