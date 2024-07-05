‘Thiragabadarasamy’ is a wholesome entertainer: Malvi Malhotra shares insights

The much-anticipated film "Thiragabadarasamy," directed by the successful AS Ravikumar Chaudhary, is set to be a wholesome entertainer. Starring young and promising actor Raj Tarun, alongside Malvi Malhotra as the female lead, the film is produced by Malkapuram Sivakumar under the Suraksh Entertainment Media banner. The teaser and songs have already garnered a positive response, and the movie is slated to hit screens soon. In a recent press conference, Malvi Malhotra shared intriguing details about the film and her character.

Malhotra, originally from Himachal Pradesh, moved to Mumbai for her studies and joined theater arts. Her career began in the TV industry, and she later appeared in Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil films. "Thiragabadarasamy" marks her debut in Telugu cinema. She portrays an energetic, hyperactive girl who is a fan of the famous actor Balakrishna. Malhotra's character is central to the plot, bringing in family elements and a significant action sequence. She emphasized that her role highlights the importance of self-defense for women, and she feels fortunate to have performed an action sequence in her first Telugu film.

Malhotra praised director AS Ravikumar Chaudhary for his clear vision and execution, describing the working experience as highly positive. She also highlighted the film's diverse elements, including emotions, action, drama, romance, and fun, with Raj Tarun's character transitioning from silent to violent as a particularly engaging aspect.

The actress expressed gratitude to producer Malkapuram Sivakumar for introducing her to Telugu cinema, mentioning that she has become good friends with his family. She also spoke highly of her co-star Raj Tarun, describing him as entertaining and supportive on set. The film features music by JB Music, which Malhotra lauded for its wonderful response and background score that enhances the scenes.

Malhotra expressed a desire to work with renowned directors like Rajamouli and Mani Ratnam and actors like Mahesh Babu and Adivi Sesh. Malhotra concluded by hinting at some new Telugu projects in the pipeline, which will be finalized soon.