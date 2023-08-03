Live
- "I really manifested working with Jr. NTR, "says Janhvi Kapoor on working with Man of Masses NTR Jr in Devara
- Telangana Assembly Speaker keeps BRS leader on tenterhook
- ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ from ‘Shanda’: Blend of melody and energy beats
- Buy Nothing Phone (2) for up to Rs 7,000 less on Independence Day Sale
- Eight held for gambling at Falaknuma
- Raveena Tandon finally breaks her silence on her film 'ONE FRIDAY NIGHT', calls it a gratifying experience
- Jai Kisan is just not a slogan for BRS: KTR
- T-Hub, Broadridge tie up to accelerate Web 3 innovation
- Markets tumble on US credit downgrading
- 1 more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park
Leaders pay homage to Cantonment MLA late G Sayanna in Assembly
Third single ‘Dongode Doragadu’ from ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ is out now
Kartikeya Gummakonda’s ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ is all set for a big release in last week of August. The film amassed nearly Rs 5 Cr from its theatrical deals.
Today, the film is in headlines over the release of its third single. Titled ‘Dongode Doragadu’, the Mani Sharma-composed song is a blend of entertainment and stimulating content. There is a proper socio-religious context in place. The lyrics, written by Kittu Vissapragada, are all about this unsavory aspect of our social life. The visuals, involving the lead man and the negative characters (played by Ajay Ghosh and others), amplify the central idea of the song.
The hilarious entertainer produced by Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni has ‘DJ Tillu’ fame Neha Sshetty. Presenter C Yuvaraju has also cast Raj Kumar Basireddy, Goparaju Ramana, ‘Auto’ Ram Prasad and others. The film will be released on August 25.