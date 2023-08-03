Third single ‘Dongode Doragadu’ from ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ is out now

Kartikeya Gummakonda’s ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ is all set for a big release in last week of August. The film amassed nearly Rs 5 Cr from its theatrical deals.

Today, the film is in headlines over the release of its third single. Titled ‘Dongode Doragadu’, the Mani Sharma-composed song is a blend of entertainment and stimulating content. There is a proper socio-religious context in place. The lyrics, written by Kittu Vissapragada, are all about this unsavory aspect of our social life. The visuals, involving the lead man and the negative characters (played by Ajay Ghosh and others), amplify the central idea of the song.

The hilarious entertainer produced by Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni has ‘DJ Tillu’ fame Neha Sshetty. Presenter C Yuvaraju has also cast Raj Kumar Basireddy, Goparaju Ramana, ‘Auto’ Ram Prasad and others. The film will be released on August 25.