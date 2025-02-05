Thiruveer gears up for ‘The Great Pre-Wedding Show,’ talks about his challenging role

After impressing audiences with his performances in George Reddy and Palasa 1978, actor Thiruveer made a mark as a lead actor with Masooda and Pareshan. Now, he is all set to entertain viewers with his upcoming film, The Great Pre-Wedding Show, in which he plays a photographer.

Directed by Rahul Srinivas, the film promises to be a breezy entertainer packed with humor and drama. Speaking about his role, Thiruveer shared that portraying a professional photographer was both challenging and exciting. “I had to learn the technicalities of handling a camera, perfecting body postures, and understanding movement. It was a fun yet demanding experience that gave me a new perspective on photography,” he said.

The actor recently shot key sequences for the film in Araku, where the extreme weather conditions posed a challenge. Recalling the experience, he said, “The temperature dropped to single digits in the early mornings, making it tough to shoot. But with the team’s support, we managed to pull it off.”

Apart from The Great Pre-Wedding Show, Thiruveer has also completed shooting for Bhagavanthudu. Following the massive success of Masooda, the actor has become selective with his film choices.

“I’m happy that filmmakers are approaching me with roles that suit my personality. It’s allowing me to explore my versatility. My theatre background has been a huge advantage in getting into the skin of my characters. The fact that directors are writing roles exclusively for me is my biggest achievement as an actor,” Thiruveer added.

With two exciting films in the pipeline, the talented actor is looking forward to captivating audiences once again with his unique performances.