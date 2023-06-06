Live
This is what Adipurush’s pre-release business in Telugu states

Prabhas’ “Adipurush” is making ripples across the film circles with its landing on June 16 all over. With the pre-release event and the new trailer coming on one side, the movie also is making news with big figures of pre-release business in the two states.
“Adipurush” film’s rights for Andhra, Telangana, and Ceded were purchased by Peoples Media Factory for a huge 160 crore and GST on top of it. They are selling the rights to recover the big number. While it was already known that UV creations is releasing in Guntur and Nellore areas, curiosity developed about the business in other areas.
According to the latest reports, the business for East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, and Nellore was closed, while it is still pending with Vizag and Ceded areas. The Andhra business was reportedly closed for a 70 crore ratio. Mythri distributors closed the Nizam area for 60 crores. As predicted earlier, the business for Ceded could be between 25 to 30 crore.