Just In
This is when ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ trailer will be unveiled
Highlights
Young actor Karthikeya will be next seen in the film “Bedurulanka 2012.”
Young actor Karthikeya will be next seen in the film “Bedurulanka 2012.” Directed by Clax, the film is produced by Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni under Loukya Entertainments. The latest update is that the film’s theatrical trailer will be unleashed on 15th August.
Recently the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on 25th August 2023. “DJ Tillu” fame Neha Sshetty played the romantic interest of Karthikeya. The worldwide theatrical rights of “Bedurulanka 2012” are valued at 5 crores.
Ajay Ghosh, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Goparaju Ramana, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, LB Sriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Anithanath, Kittayya, and Divya Narni are playing crucial roles. Melody Brahma Mani Sharma composed the tunes.
