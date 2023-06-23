This is when ‘Vimanam’ hits OTT

“Vimanam,” featuring versatile actor Samuthirakani in the lead role released in theaters recently and got decent critical acclaim. The latest news is that the film is on course for its OTT debut. “Vimanam” will apparently be made available for streaming on ZEE5 from the 30th of June. An official announcement to this effect is yet to be made though. But it is likely that the film will stream on ZEE from the mentioned date.

